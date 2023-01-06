Sonic Automotive – Consensus Indicates Potential 19.5% Upside

Sonic Automotive found using ticker (SAH) now have 7 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 80 and 35 calculating the mean target price we have 57.71. Now with the previous closing price of 48.29 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 19.5%. The day 50 moving average is 49.04 and the 200 moving average now moves to 45.45. The market capitalisation for the company is $1,733m. Find out more information at: https://www.sonicautomotive.com

The potential market cap would be $2,072m based on the market concensus.

Sonic Automotive operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests. The EchoPark segment sells used cars and light trucks; and arranges finance and insurance product sales for its guests in pre-owned vehicle specialty retail locations. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 140 new vehicle franchises representing 28 brands of cars and light trucks; 17 collision repair centers in 17 states; and 46 EchoPark stores in 16 states, including 11 Northwest Motorsport pre-owned vehicle stores. Sonic Automotive was incorporated in 1997 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.