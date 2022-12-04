Sonic Automotive – Consensus Indicates Potential 11.4% Upside

Sonic Automotive found using ticker (SAH) now have 7 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 80 and 35 and has a mean target at 57.71. Now with the previous closing price of 51.81 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 11.4%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 47.04 and the 200 day MA is 45.62. The company has a market cap of $1,903m. Company Website: https://www.sonicautomotive.com

The potential market cap would be $2,120m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Sonic Automotive operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests. The EchoPark segment sells used cars and light trucks; and arranges finance and insurance product sales for its guests in pre-owned vehicle specialty retail locations. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 140 new vehicle franchises representing 28 brands of cars and light trucks; 17 collision repair centers in 17 states; and 46 EchoPark stores in 16 states, including 11 Northwest Motorsport pre-owned vehicle stores. Sonic Automotive was incorporated in 1997 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.