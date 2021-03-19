Sonic Automotive – Consensus Indicates Potential -3.0% Downside

Sonic Automotive found using ticker (SAH) now have 6 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 62 and 45 with a mean TP of 52.83. With the stocks previous close at 54.45 this would indicate that there is a downside of -3.0%. The day 50 moving average is 45.48 and the 200 moving average now moves to 42.39. The market cap for the company is $2,221m. Find out more information at: http://www.sonicautomotive.com

Sonic Automotive operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products. The EchoPark segment sells used cars and light trucks; and arranges finance and insurance product sales in pre-owned vehicle specialty retail locations. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 96 new vehicle franchises representing 21 brands of cars and light trucks; 14 collision repair centers in 12 states; and 16 EchoPark stores. Sonic Automotive was founded in 1997 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.