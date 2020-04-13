Soliton – Consenus Indicates Potential 129.3% Upside

Soliton found using ticker (SOLY) have now 2 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 22 and 14 and has a mean target at 18. Given that the stocks previous close was at 7.85 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 129.3%. The 50 day MA is 9.28 and the 200 day moving average is 11.17. The market cap for the company is $137m. Company Website: http://www.soliton.com

Soliton, a medical device company, develops and commercializes products using a proprietary rapid acoustic pulse technology platform. It is developing a product for the removal of tattoos. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn