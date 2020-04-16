Soliton – Consenus Indicates Potential 125.8% Upside

Soliton with ticker code (SOLY) have now 2 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 22 and 14 with a mean TP of 18. Now with the previous closing price of 7.97 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 125.8%. The day 50 moving average is 9.14 while the 200 day moving average is 11.12. The company has a market cap of $141m. Visit the company website at: http://www.soliton.com

Soliton, a medical device company, develops and commercializes products using a proprietary rapid acoustic pulse technology platform. It is developing a product for the removal of tattoos. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

