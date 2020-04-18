Soliton – Consenus Indicates Potential 124.2% Upside

Soliton with ticker code (SOLY) now have 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 22 and 14 and has a mean target at 18. With the stocks previous close at 8.03 this indicates there is a potential upside of 124.2%. The 50 day MA is 8.94 and the 200 moving average now moves to 11.08. The market capitalisation for the company is $141m. Find out more information at: http://www.soliton.com

Soliton, a medical device company, develops and commercializes products using a proprietary rapid acoustic pulse technology platform. It is developing a product for the removal of tattoos. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn