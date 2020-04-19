Soliton – Consenus Indicates Potential 116.9% Upside

Soliton with ticker code (SOLY) now have 2 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 22 and 14 with the average target price sitting at 18. With the stocks previous close at 8.3 this would imply there is a potential upside of 116.9%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 8.83 while the 200 day moving average is 11.07. The market cap for the company is $147m. Company Website: http://www.soliton.com

Soliton, a medical device company, develops and commercializes products using a proprietary rapid acoustic pulse technology platform. It is developing a product for the removal of tattoos. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

