Soliton – Consenus Indicates Potential 106.9% Upside

Soliton found using ticker (SOLY) now have 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 22 and 14 with a mean TP of 18. Given that the stocks previous close was at 8.7 this indicates there is a potential upside of 106.9%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 8.84 while the 200 day moving average is 11.05. The market cap for the company is $154m. Find out more information at: http://www.soliton.com

Soliton, a medical device company, develops and commercializes products using a proprietary rapid acoustic pulse technology platform. It is developing a product for the removal of tattoos. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn