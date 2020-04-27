Soliton – Consenus Indicates Potential 106.2% Upside

Soliton with ticker code (SOLY) have now 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 22 and 14 with the average target price sitting at 18. Given that the stocks previous close was at 8.73 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 106.2%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 8.43 while the 200 day moving average is 10.99. The market cap for the company is $152m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.soliton.com

Soliton, a medical device company, develops and commercializes products using a proprietary rapid acoustic pulse technology platform. It is developing a product for the removal of tattoos. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn