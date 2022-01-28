Soliton – Consensus Indicates Potential 91.2% Upside

Soliton found using ticker (SOLY) have now 3 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 22 and 12 with the average target price sitting at 16. Given that the stocks previous close was at 8.37 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 91.2%. The 50 day MA is 8.4 and the 200 day moving average is 8.22. The company has a market capitalisation of $177m. Find out more information at: http://www.soliton.com

The potential market cap would be $338m based on the market concensus.

Soliton, a medical device company, develops and commercializes products using a proprietary rapid acoustic pulse technology platform. The company offers product for the removal of tattoos. It also develops product for cellulite reduction, fibrotic scar treatment, and other indications. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Houston, Texas.