Soliton – Consensus Indicates Potential 91.2% Upside

Soliton with ticker code (SOLY) now have 3 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 22 and 12 with the average target price sitting at 16. Now with the previous closing price of 8.37 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 91.2%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 8.4 and the 200 day MA is 8.22. The market capitalisation for the company is $177m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.soliton.com

Soliton, a medical device company, develops and commercializes products using a proprietary rapid acoustic pulse technology platform. The company offers product for the removal of tattoos. It also develops product for cellulite reduction, fibrotic scar treatment, and other indications. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Houston, Texas.