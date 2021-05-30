Soliton – Consensus Indicates Potential 91.2% Upside

Soliton found using ticker (SOLY) have now 3 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 22 and 12 with a mean TP of 16. Given that the stocks previous close was at 8.37 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 91.2%. The 50 day MA is 8.4 while the 200 day moving average is 8.22. The market capitalisation for the company is $177m. Company Website: http://www.soliton.com

Soliton, a medical device company, develops and commercializes products using a proprietary rapid acoustic pulse technology platform. The company offers product for the removal of tattoos. It also develops product for cellulite reduction, fibrotic scar treatment, and other indications. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Houston, Texas.