Soliton – Consensus Indicates Potential 91.2% Upside

Soliton with ticker code (SOLY) have now 3 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 22 and 12 with a mean TP of 16. With the stocks previous close at 8.37 this indicates there is a potential upside of 91.2%. The day 50 moving average is 8.4 and the 200 day moving average is 8.22. The company has a market capitalisation of $177m. Find out more information at: http://www.soliton.com

Soliton, a medical device company, develops and commercializes products using a proprietary rapid acoustic pulse technology platform. The company offers product for the removal of tattoos. It also develops product for cellulite reduction, fibrotic scar treatment, and other indications. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Houston, Texas.