Soliton – Consensus Indicates Potential 91.2% Upside

Soliton found using ticker (SOLY) have now 3 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 22 and 12 and has a mean target at 16. With the stocks previous close at 8.37 this would imply there is a potential upside of 91.2%. The 50 day MA is 8.4 and the 200 moving average now moves to 8.22. The market capitalisation for the company is $177m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.soliton.com

Soliton, a medical device company, develops and commercializes products using a proprietary rapid acoustic pulse technology platform. The company offers product for the removal of tattoos. It also develops product for cellulite reduction, fibrotic scar treatment, and other indications. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Houston, Texas.