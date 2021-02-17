Twitter
Soliton – Consensus Indicates Potential 91.2% Upside

Broker Ratings

Soliton with ticker code (SOLY) have now 3 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 22 and 12 with the average target price sitting at 16. Now with the previous closing price of 8.37 this indicates there is a potential upside of 91.2%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 8.4 while the 200 day moving average is 8.22. The market cap for the company is $177m. Company Website: http://www.soliton.com

Soliton, a medical device company, develops and commercializes products using a proprietary rapid acoustic pulse technology platform. The company offers product for the removal of tattoos. It also develops product for cellulite reduction, fibrotic scar treatment, and other indications. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Houston, Texas.

