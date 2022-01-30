Soliton – Consensus Indicates Potential 91.2% Upside

Soliton with ticker code (SOLY) have now 3 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 22 and 12 calculating the mean target price we have 16. With the stocks previous close at 8.37 this would imply there is a potential upside of 91.2%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 8.4 and the 200 moving average now moves to 8.22. The company has a market capitalisation of $177m. Visit the company website at: http://www.soliton.com

The potential market cap would be $338m based on the market concensus.

Soliton, a medical device company, develops and commercializes products using a proprietary rapid acoustic pulse technology platform. The company offers product for the removal of tattoos. It also develops product for cellulite reduction, fibrotic scar treatment, and other indications. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Houston, Texas.