Soliton – Consensus Indicates Potential 91.2% Upside

Soliton with ticker code (SOLY) now have 3 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 22 and 12 with the average target price sitting at 16. With the stocks previous close at 8.37 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 91.2%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 8.4 and the 200 moving average now moves to 8.22. The company has a market cap of $177m. Visit the company website at: http://www.soliton.com

Soliton, a medical device company, develops and commercializes products using a proprietary rapid acoustic pulse technology platform. The company offers product for the removal of tattoos. It also develops product for cellulite reduction, fibrotic scar treatment, and other indications. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Houston, Texas.