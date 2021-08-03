Soliton – Consensus Indicates Potential 91.2% Upside

Soliton found using ticker (SOLY) now have 3 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 22 and 12 with the average target price sitting at 16. With the stocks previous close at 8.37 this indicates there is a potential upside of 91.2%. There is a 50 day moving average of 8.4 and the 200 day moving average is 8.22. The market capitalisation for the company is $177m. Find out more information at: http://www.soliton.com

Soliton, a medical device company, develops and commercializes products using a proprietary rapid acoustic pulse technology platform. The company offers product for the removal of tattoos. It also develops product for cellulite reduction, fibrotic scar treatment, and other indications. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Houston, Texas.