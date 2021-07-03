Soliton – Consensus Indicates Potential 91.2% Upside

Soliton with ticker code (SOLY) now have 3 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 22 and 12 calculating the mean target price we have 16. With the stocks previous close at 8.37 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 91.2%. The day 50 moving average is 8.4 and the 200 day moving average is 8.22. The market capitalisation for the company is $177m. Company Website: http://www.soliton.com

Soliton, a medical device company, develops and commercializes products using a proprietary rapid acoustic pulse technology platform. The company offers product for the removal of tattoos. It also develops product for cellulite reduction, fibrotic scar treatment, and other indications. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Houston, Texas.