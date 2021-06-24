Soliton – Consensus Indicates Potential 91.2% Upside

Soliton with ticker code (SOLY) now have 3 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 22 and 12 and has a mean target at 16. Given that the stocks previous close was at 8.37 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 91.2%. The day 50 moving average is 8.4 and the 200 day MA is 8.22. The company has a market cap of $177m. Find out more information at: http://www.soliton.com

Soliton, a medical device company, develops and commercializes products using a proprietary rapid acoustic pulse technology platform. The company offers product for the removal of tattoos. It also develops product for cellulite reduction, fibrotic scar treatment, and other indications. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Houston, Texas.