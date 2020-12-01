Soliton – Consensus Indicates Potential 86.0% Upside

Soliton found using ticker (SOLY) now have 3 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 22 and 12 and has a mean target at 16. Given that the stocks previous close was at 8.6 this indicates there is a potential upside of 86.0%. The 50 day MA is 8.05 and the 200 day MA is 8.33. The market cap for the company is $195m. Find out more information at: http://www.soliton.com

Soliton , a medical device company, develops and commercializes products using a proprietary rapid acoustic pulse technology platform. The company offers product for the removal of tattoos. It also develops product for cellulite reduction, fibrotic scar treatment, and other indications. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Houston, Texas.