Soligenix – Consenus Indicates Potential 232.2% Upside

Soligenix with ticker code (SNGX) have now 3 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 7.25 and 3 and has a mean target at 4.75. Now with the previous closing price of 1.43 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 232.2%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 2.05 and the 200 day moving average is 1.67. The company has a market cap of $39m. Visit the company website at: http://www.soligenix.com

Soligenix, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, BioTherapeutics and Vaccines/BioDefense. The BioTherapeutics segment develops SGX301, a photodynamic therapy, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial to treat cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; and SGX942, an innate defense regulator technology which is in Phase 3 clinical trial to treat oral mucositis in head and neck cancer. This segment also offers proprietary formulations of oral beclomethasone 17,21-dipropionate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the prevention/treatment of gastrointestinal (GI) disorders characterized by severe inflammation, including pediatric Crohn’s disease and acute radiation enteritis. The Vaccines/BioDefense segment is involved in the development of RiVax, a ricin toxin vaccine candidate, which has completed Phase 1a and 1b clinical trials for the treatment of vaccine against ricin toxin poisoning; OrbeShield, a GI acute radiation syndrome (GI ARS) therapeutic candidate, which is in pre-clinical stage to treat therapeutics against GI ARS; and SGX943, a melioidosis therapeutic candidate that is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of emerging and/or antibiotic-resistant infectious diseases, as well as ThermoVax, which is indicated for the thermostability of aluminum adjuvanted vaccine for ricin. The company was formerly known as DOR BioPharma and changed its name to Soligenix in 2009. Soligenix was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn