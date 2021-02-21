Soligenix – Consensus Indicates Potential 135.4% Upside

Soligenix found using ticker (SNGX) now have 5 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 15 and 2 and has a mean target at 6.45. Given that the stocks previous close was at 2.74 this would imply there is a potential upside of 135.4%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 2.12 while the 200 day moving average is 2.01. The market cap for the company is $41m. Company Website: http://www.soligenix.com

Soligenix, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialized BioTherapeutics and Public Health Solutions. The Specialized BioTherapeutics segment develops SGX301, a novel photodynamic therapy, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial to treat cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; and SGX942, an innate defense regulator technology that is in Phase 3 clinical trial to treat oral mucositis in head and neck cancer. This segment also offers proprietary formulations of oral beclomethasone 17,21-dipropionate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the prevention/treatment of gastrointestinal disorders characterized by severe inflammation, including pediatric Crohn’s disease and acute radiation enteritis. The Public Health Solutions segment is involved in the development of RiVax, a ricin toxin vaccine candidate, which has completed Phase 1a and 1b clinical trials; SGX943, a melioidosis therapeutic candidate that is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of antibiotic resistant and emerging infectious diseases; and ThermoVax, a technology in pre-clinical development for thermostabilizing vaccines. The company was formerly known as DOR BioPharma and changed its name to Soligenix in 2009. Soligenix was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.