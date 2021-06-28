Twitter
Linkedin
Facebook

Soligenix – Consensus Indicates Potential 135.4% Upside

Broker Ratings

Soligenix with ticker code (SNGX) now have 5 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 15 and 2 and has a mean target at 6.45. Now with the previous closing price of 2.74 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 135.4%. The day 50 moving average is 2.12 and the 200 moving average now moves to 2.01. The market cap for the company is $41m. Company Website: http://www.soligenix.com

Soligenix, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialized BioTherapeutics and Public Health Solutions. The Specialized BioTherapeutics segment develops SGX301, a novel photodynamic therapy, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial to treat cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; and SGX942, an innate defense regulator technology that is in Phase 3 clinical trial to treat oral mucositis in head and neck cancer. This segment also offers proprietary formulations of oral beclomethasone 17,21-dipropionate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the prevention/treatment of gastrointestinal disorders characterized by severe inflammation, including pediatric Crohn’s disease and acute radiation enteritis. The Public Health Solutions segment is involved in the development of RiVax, a ricin toxin vaccine candidate, which has completed Phase 1a and 1b clinical trials; SGX943, a melioidosis therapeutic candidate that is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of antibiotic resistant and emerging infectious diseases; and ThermoVax, a technology in pre-clinical development for thermostabilizing vaccines. The company was formerly known as DOR BioPharma and changed its name to Soligenix in 2009. Soligenix was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Share on Stocktwits

Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen):

Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on email
Email
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Latest interviews

Company Presentations

FTSE 100

FTSE 100 News

FTSE 250

AIM All Share Index

News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Sustainability

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2021 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.