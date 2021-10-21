Twitter
SolGold plc 54.6% potential upside indicated by Peel Hunt LLP

Broker Ratings

SolGold plc with ticker (LON:SOLG) now has a potential upside of 54.6% according to Peel Hunt LLP.



Peel Hunt LLP set a target price of 56 GBX for the company, which when compared to the SolGold plc share price of 25 GBX at opening today (21/10/2021) indicates a potential upside of 54.6%. Trading has ranged between 20 (52 week low) and 39 (52 week high) with an average of 1,668,181 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £598,909,086.

SolGold plc is an Australia-based exploration company. The Company is focused on exploration for copper, gold and other minerals in Ecuador, Solomon Islands and Queensland, Australia. The Company’s exploration activities include the Alpala Project, which is located in Imbabura province, Northern Ecuador and has a tenement area of approximately 50 square kilometers. The Regional Exploration Projects is located in Carchi province, Northern Ecuador and has a tenement area of approximately 73 square kilometers. The Blanca Project is located approximately 8-kilometer northeast of SolGold’s flagship Alpala Project in Northern Ecuador. The Rio Amarillo Project is located in Imbabura province, Northern Ecuador and has a tenement area of approximately 123 square kilometers. The Helipuerto Project is located in Morana Santiago province, south-eastern Eucador and has a tenement area of approximately 140 square kilometers.



