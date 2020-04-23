Soleno Therapeutics – Consenus Indicates Potential 254.2% Upside

Soleno Therapeutics with ticker code (SLNO) have now 3 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 11 and 8 with a mean TP of 9.67. With the stocks previous close at 2.73 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 254.2%. The 50 day MA is 2.49 and the 200 day moving average is 2.33. The company has a market cap of $123m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://soleno.life

Soleno Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Controlled Release (DCCR), a once-daily oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS), is being evaluated in a Phase III clinical development program. The company was formerly known as Capnia and changed its name to Soleno Therapeutics in May 2017. Soleno Therapeutics was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

