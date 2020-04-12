Soleno Therapeutics – Consenus Indicates Potential 242.9% Upside

Soleno Therapeutics with ticker code (SLNO) now have 3 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 11 and 8 calculating the average target price we see 9.67. With the stocks previous close at 2.82 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 242.9%. There is a 50 day moving average of 2.45 and the 200 day MA is 2.26. The company has a market capitalisation of $138m. Find out more information at: http://www.soleno.life

Soleno Therapeutics focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company’s lead candidate, Diazoxide Choline Controlled Release (DCCR), a once-daily oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS), is being evaluated in a Phase III clinical development program. It has collaboration agreement with Casimir Inc. to develop DCCR tablets for patients with PWS. The company was formerly known as Capnia and changed its name to Soleno Therapeutics in May 2017. Soleno Therapeutics was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

