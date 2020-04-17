Soleno Therapeutics – Consenus Indicates Potential 212.9% Upside

Soleno Therapeutics with ticker code (SLNO) now have 3 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 11 and 8 and has a mean target at 9.67. Given that the stocks previous close was at 3.09 this would imply there is a potential upside of 212.9%. The day 50 moving average is 2.48 and the 200 day MA is 2.29. The company has a market cap of $138m. Visit the company website at: http://www.soleno.life

Soleno Therapeutics focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company’s lead candidate, Diazoxide Choline Controlled Release (DCCR), a once-daily oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS), is being evaluated in a Phase III clinical development program. It has collaboration agreement with Casimir Inc. to develop DCCR tablets for patients with PWS. The company was formerly known as Capnia and changed its name to Soleno Therapeutics in May 2017. Soleno Therapeutics was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn