Soleno Therapeutics – Consenus Indicates Potential 212.9% Upside

Soleno Therapeutics with ticker code (SLNO) have now 3 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 11 and 8 calculating the mean target price we have 9.67. Now with the previous closing price of 3.09 this would imply there is a potential upside of 212.9%. The day 50 moving average is 2.48 and the 200 moving average now moves to 2.31. The company has a market cap of $133m. Find out more information at: http://www.soleno.life

Soleno Therapeutics focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company’s lead candidate, Diazoxide Choline Controlled Release (DCCR), a once-daily oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS), is being evaluated in a Phase III clinical development program. It has collaboration agreement with Casimir Inc. to develop DCCR tablets for patients with PWS. The company was formerly known as Capnia and changed its name to Soleno Therapeutics in May 2017. Soleno Therapeutics was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

