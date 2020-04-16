Soleno Therapeutics – Consenus Indicates Potential 210.9% Upside

Soleno Therapeutics found using ticker (SLNO) now have 3 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 11 and 8 calculating the mean target price we have 9.67. Now with the previous closing price of 3.11 this would imply there is a potential upside of 210.9%. The 50 day MA is 2.47 and the 200 day moving average is 2.28. The market cap for the company is $139m. Find out more information at: http://www.soleno.life

Soleno Therapeutics focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company’s lead candidate, Diazoxide Choline Controlled Release (DCCR), a once-daily oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS), is being evaluated in a Phase III clinical development program. It has collaboration agreement with Casimir Inc. to develop DCCR tablets for patients with PWS. The company was formerly known as Capnia and changed its name to Soleno Therapeutics in May 2017. Soleno Therapeutics was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

