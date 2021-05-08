Twitter
Soleno Therapeutics – Consensus Indicates Potential 344.6% Upside

Broker Ratings

Soleno Therapeutics with ticker code (SLNO) now have 3 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The target price ranges between 9 and 8 with the average target price sitting at 8.67. Now with the previous closing price of 1.95 this would imply there is a potential upside of 344.6%. The 50 day MA is 1.94 and the 200 day moving average is 1.95. The market capitalisation for the company is $154m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://soleno.life

Soleno Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Controlled Release (DCCR), a once-daily oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS), is being evaluated in a Phase III clinical development program. The company was formerly known as Capnia and changed its name to Soleno Therapeutics in May 2017. Soleno Therapeutics was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

