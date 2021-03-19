Soleno Therapeutics – Consensus Indicates Potential 344.6% Upside

Soleno Therapeutics found using ticker (SLNO) have now 3 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Strong_Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 9 and 8 calculating the mean target price we have 8.67. Given that the stocks previous close was at 1.95 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 344.6%. The 50 day MA is 1.94 while the 200 day moving average is 1.95. The company has a market capitalisation of $154m. Company Website: http://soleno.life

Soleno Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Controlled Release (DCCR), a once-daily oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS), is being evaluated in a Phase III clinical development program. The company was formerly known as Capnia and changed its name to Soleno Therapeutics in May 2017. Soleno Therapeutics was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.