Soleno Therapeutics – Consensus Indicates Potential 344.6% Upside

Soleno Therapeutics found using ticker (SLNO) have now 3 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Strong_Buy’. The target price ranges between 9 and 8 with the average target price sitting at 8.67. With the stocks previous close at 1.95 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 344.6%. There is a 50 day moving average of 1.94 and the 200 moving average now moves to 1.95. The company has a market cap of $154m. Visit the company website at: http://soleno.life

Soleno Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Controlled Release (DCCR), a once-daily oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS), is being evaluated in a Phase III clinical development program. The company was formerly known as Capnia and changed its name to Soleno Therapeutics in May 2017. Soleno Therapeutics was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.