Soleno Therapeutics – Consensus Indicates Potential 229.7% Upside

Soleno Therapeutics found using ticker (SLNO) now have 3 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The target price ranges between 9 and 8 calculating the mean target price we have 8.67. With the stocks previous close at 2.63 this would imply there is a potential upside of 229.7%. The 50 day MA is 2.49 and the 200 day MA is 2.09. The company has a market cap of $211m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://soleno.life

Soleno Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Controlled Release (DCCR), a once-daily oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS), is being evaluated in a Phase III clinical development program. The company was formerly known as Capnia and changed its name to Soleno Therapeutics in May 2017. Soleno Therapeutics has collaboration with Vanderbilt University to discover and develop next generation K(ATP) channel activators for the treatment of rare diseases. Soleno Therapeutics was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.