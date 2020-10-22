Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure – Consensus Indicates Potential 36.2% Upside

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure found using ticker (SOI) now have 11 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 11 and 7 with a mean TP of 8.66. With the stocks previous close at 6.36 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 36.2%. The 50 day MA is 6.63 and the 200 day moving average is 6.93. The market cap for the company is $274m. Company Website: http://www.solarisoilfield.com

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure designs, manufactures, and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. Its systems are used to transfer large quantities of proppant and chemicals to the well sites. The company also provides trained personnel and last mile proppant logistics services; transloading and forward staging storage services; and real-time inventory management software under the Solaris Lens and Railtronix names. It serves oil and natural gas exploration and production, and oilfield service companies. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn