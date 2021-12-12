Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure – Consensus Indicates Potential 52.4% Upside

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure found using ticker (SOI) now have 7 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 12 and 7 with the average target price sitting at 10.29. With the stocks previous close at 6.75 this indicates there is a potential upside of 52.4%. The day 50 moving average is 7.66 and the 200 day MA is 9.36. The market cap for the company is $220m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.solarisoilfield.com

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure designs, manufactures, and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. The company also provides trained personnel and last mile proppant logistics services; transloading and forward staging storage services; and digital inventory software under the Solaris Lens and Railtronix names. It serves oil and natural gas exploration and production, and oilfield service companies. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.