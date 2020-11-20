Twitter
Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure – Consensus Indicates Potential 24.5% Upside

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure with ticker code (SOI) now have 11 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 11 and 6.5 calculating the average target price we see 8.55. Given that the stocks previous close was at 6.87 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 24.5%. There is a 50 day moving average of 6.37 and the 200 day MA is 6.97. The company has a market cap of $317m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.solarisoilfield.com

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure designs, manufactures, and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. Its systems are used to transfer large quantities of proppant and chemicals to the well sites. The company also provides trained personnel and last mile proppant logistics services; transloading and forward staging storage services; and real-time inventory management software under the Solaris Lens and Railtronix names. It serves oil and natural gas exploration and production, and oilfield service companies. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

