Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure – Consensus Indicates Potential 19.5% Upside

Broker Ratings

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure with ticker code (SOI) have now 7 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 12 and 7 with the average target price sitting at 10.29. With the stocks previous close at 8.61 this would imply there is a potential upside of 19.5%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 7.39 while the 200 day moving average is 8.23. The market capitalisation for the company is $385m. Find out more information at: https://www.solarisoilfield.com

The potential market cap would be $461m based on the market concensus.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure designs, manufactures, and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. The company also provides trained personnel and last mile proppant logistics services; transloading and forward staging storage services; and digital inventory software under the Solaris Lens and Railtronix names. It serves oil and natural gas exploration and production, and oilfield service companies. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

