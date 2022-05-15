Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure – Consensus Indicates Potential 17.4% Upside

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure with ticker code (SOI) now have 7 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 16 and 10 calculating the average target price we see 13.64. With the stocks previous close at 11.62 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 17.4%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 11.24 and the 200 day moving average is 8.55. The market cap for the company is $564m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.solarisoilfield.com

The potential market cap would be $662m based on the market concensus.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure designs, manufactures, and sells mobile equipment to unload, store, and deliver proppant, water, and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. It is involved in the transloading and storage of proppant or railcars at its transloading facility. The company also develops Railtronix, an inventory management software. In addition, it provides last-mile logistics management services; AutoBlend, an integrated electric blender; top-fill equipment to enable quick unloading from bottom drop trucks; fluid management systems; and proprietary Solaris Lens software. The company serves exploration and production, and oilfield services industries. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.