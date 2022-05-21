Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure – Consensus Indicates Potential 13.1% Upside

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure found using ticker (SOI) now have 6 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 16 and 11.5 calculating the average target price we see 14.25. Given that the stocks previous close was at 12.6 this would imply there is a potential upside of 13.1%. The day 50 moving average is 11.42 and the 200 moving average now moves to 8.66. The company has a market cap of $415m. Company Website: https://www.solarisoilfield.com

The potential market cap would be $469m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure designs, manufactures, and sells mobile equipment to unload, store, and deliver proppant, water, and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. It is involved in the transloading and storage of proppant or railcars at its transloading facility. The company also develops Railtronix, an inventory management software. In addition, it provides last-mile logistics management services; AutoBlend, an integrated electric blender; top-fill equipment to enable quick unloading from bottom drop trucks; fluid management systems; and proprietary Solaris Lens software. The company serves exploration and production, and oilfield services industries. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.