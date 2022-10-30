Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure – Consensus Indicates Potential 10.2% Upside

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure with ticker code (SOI) have now 5 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 15 and 11 and has a mean target at 14. Now with the previous closing price of 12.7 this would imply there is a potential upside of 10.2%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 10.68 and the 200 day moving average is 10.66. The market capitalisation for the company is $600m. Company Website: https://www.solarisoilfield.com

The potential market cap would be $661m based on the market concensus.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure designs, manufactures, and sells mobile equipment to unload, store, and deliver proppant, water, and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. It is involved in the transloading and storage of proppant or railcars at its transloading facility. The company also develops Railtronix, an inventory management software. In addition, it provides last-mile logistics management services; AutoBlend, an integrated electric blender; top-fill equipment to enable quick unloading from bottom drop trucks; fluid management systems; and proprietary Solaris Lens software. The company serves exploration and production, and oilfield services industries. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.