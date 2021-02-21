Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure – Consensus Indicates Potential -9.8% Downside

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure with ticker code (SOI) now have 9 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 12.5 and 8 calculating the mean target price we have 10.37. With the stocks previous close at 11.5 this indicates there is a potential downside of -9.8%. The day 50 moving average is 10.12 and the 200 moving average now moves to 7.91. The company has a market cap of $528m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.solarisoilfield.com

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure designs, manufactures, and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. Its systems are used to transfer large quantities of proppant and chemicals to the well sites. The company also provides trained personnel and last mile proppant logistics services; transloading and forward staging storage services; and real-time inventory management software under the Solaris Lens and Railtronix names. It serves oil and natural gas exploration and production, and oilfield service companies. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.