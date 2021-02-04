Twitter
SOLARIA ENERGIA Y MEDIO AMBIENT – Consensus Indicates Potential -92.3% Downside

SOLARIA ENERGIA Y MEDIO AMBIENT found using the Ticker (SLR.MC) have now 1 analysts reporting on the stock, giving a consensus recommendation of ‘strong_buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between €1.80 and €1.8 with a mean TP of €1.80. Given that the previous closing stock price was at €23.40 this indicates there is a potential downside of -92.3%. The 50 day moving average now sits at €24.35 and the 200 day moving average is €18.15. The market cap for the company is €3b. Company Website: http://www.solariaenergia.com

Solaria EnergÃ­a y Medio Ambiente, S.A. engages in the solar photovoltaic power generation business. The company develops, owns, manages, and operates photovoltaic plants with a total generation capacity of approximately 360 MW in Spain, Italy, Uruguay, and Greece. It additionally installs, repairs, plumbing, gas, electricity, cooling, heating, and air conditioning system. It also offers solar power plant custom operation and maintenance services. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

