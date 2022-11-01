Softcat PLC 43.7% potential upside indicated by Barclays

Softcat PLC with ticker (LON:SCT) now has a potential upside of 43.7% according to Barclays.







Barclays set a target price of 2,010 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Softcat PLC share price of 1,131 GBX at opening today (01/11/2022) indicates a potential upside of 43.7%. Trading has ranged between 1,059 (52 week low) and 2,026 (52 week high) with an average of 503,772 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £2,272,680,060.



Softcat plc is a United Kingdom-based provider of information technology (IT) infrastructure products and services. The principal activity of the Company is that of an IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider to the corporate and public sector markets. It helps commercial and public sector organizations design, procure, implement, and manage their digital infrastructure. Its hybrid infrastructure is engaged in designing, implementing, and supporting a mix of private and public cloud, optimized for individual customer needs. Its cyber security is engaged in providing assessment services and implementing and managing solutions. Its digital workspace designs and implements the tools and applications. Its IT intelligence supports customers to make more informed decisions about their technology. It sells cloud computing solutions, which include software as a service (SaaS). SaaS solutions utilize third party partners to offer its customers access to software in the cloud.







