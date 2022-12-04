Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. – Consensus Indicates Potential 18.2% Upside

Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. with ticker code (SQM) have now 16 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 141 and 80 with a mean TP of 114.77. With the stocks previous close at 97.12 this would imply there is a potential upside of 18.2%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 94.84 and the 200 day MA is 90.28. The market capitalisation for the company is $28,521m. Find out more information at: https://www.sqm.com

The potential market cap would be $33,704m based on the market concensus.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers. It also provides iodine and its derivatives for use in medical, pharmaceutical, agricultural, and industrial applications comprising x-ray contrast media, polarizing films for LCD and LED, antiseptics, biocides and disinfectants, pharmaceutical synthesis, electronics, pigments, and dye components. In addition, the company offers lithium carbonates for various applications that include electrochemical materials for batteries, frits for the ceramic and enamel industries, heat-resistant glass, air conditioning chemicals, continuous casting powder for steel extrusion, primary aluminum smelting process, pharmaceuticals, and lithium derivatives, as well as ingredient in manufacturing of gunpowder. Further, it supplies lithium hydroxide for the lubricating greases industry, as well as cathodes for batteries. Additionally, it offers potassium chloride and potassium sulfate for various crops, including corn, rice, sugar, soybean, and wheat; industrial chemicals, including sodium nitrate, potassium nitrate, potassium chloride, and solar salts; and other fertilizers and blends. The company operates in Chile, Latin America and the Caribbean, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. was incorporated in 1968 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile.