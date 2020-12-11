Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. – Consensus Indicates Potential -28.0% Downside

Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. with ticker code (SQM) have now 11 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 47.5 and 25 with the average target price sitting at 34.42. Given that the stocks previous close was at 47.82 this is indicating there is a potential downside of -28.0%. There is a 50 day moving average of 42.68 and the 200 day moving average is 33.51. The company has a market capitalisation of $12,248m. Visit the company website at: http://www.sqm.com

Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile S.A. produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and flowers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, and Allganic brands. It also provides iodine and its derivatives for use in medical, pharmaceutical, agricultural, and industrial applications comprising x-ray contrast media, polarizing films for LCD and LED, antiseptics, biocides and disinfectants, pharmaceutical synthesis, electronics, pigments, and dye components. In addition, the company offers lithium carbonates for various applications that include electrochemical materials for batteries, frits for the ceramic and enamel industries, heat-resistant glass, air conditioning chemicals, continuous casting powder for steel extrusion, primary aluminum smelting process, pharmaceuticals, and lithium derivatives. Further, it supplies lithium hydroxide for the lubricating greases industry, as well as cathodes for batteries. Additionally, it offers potassium chloride and potassium sulfate for various crops; industrial chemicals, including sodium nitrate, potassium nitrate, potassium chloride, and solar salts under the QSodiumNitrate, QPotassiumNitrate, and QPotassiumChloride brands; and other fertilizers and blends. The company sells its products through representative offices and distributors in Chile, North America, Europe, Central and South America, Asia, and internationally. Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile S.A. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile.