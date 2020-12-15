Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. – Consensus Indicates Potential -25.5% Downside

Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. with ticker code (SQM) now have 11 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 47.5 and 25 and has a mean target at 34.42. Now with the previous closing price of 46.2 this is indicating there is a potential downside of -25.5%. The 50 day MA is 43.48 and the 200 moving average now moves to 33.97. The market capitalisation for the company is $12,031m. Find out more information at: http://www.sqm.com

Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile S.A. produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and flowers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, and Allganic brands. It also provides iodine and its derivatives for use in medical, pharmaceutical, agricultural, and industrial applications comprising x-ray contrast media, polarizing films for LCD and LED, antiseptics, biocides and disinfectants, pharmaceutical synthesis, electronics, pigments, and dye components. In addition, the company offers lithium carbonates for various applications that include electrochemical materials for batteries, frits for the ceramic and enamel industries, heat-resistant glass, air conditioning chemicals, continuous casting powder for steel extrusion, primary aluminum smelting process, pharmaceuticals, and lithium derivatives. Further, it supplies lithium hydroxide for the lubricating greases industry, as well as cathodes for batteries. Additionally, it offers potassium chloride and potassium sulfate for various crops; industrial chemicals, including sodium nitrate, potassium nitrate, potassium chloride, and solar salts under the QSodiumNitrate, QPotassiumNitrate, and QPotassiumChloride brands; and other fertilizers and blends. The company sells its products through representative offices and distributors in Chile, North America, Europe, Central and South America, Asia, and internationally. Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile S.A. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile.