Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. – Consensus Indicates Potential -.9% Downside

Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. found using ticker (SQM) have now 9 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 70 and 35 with a mean TP of 54.89. Given that the stocks previous close was at 55.38 this would imply there is a potential downside of -.9%. There is a 50 day moving average of 54.28 while the 200 day moving average is 45.25. The company has a market capitalisation of $14,471m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.sqm.com

Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile S.A. produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services worldwide. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and industrial crops. It also provides iodine and its derivatives for use in medical, pharmaceutical, agricultural, and industrial applications comprising x-ray contrast media, polarizing films for LCD and LED, antiseptics, biocides and disinfectants, pharmaceutical synthesis, electronics, pigments, and dye components. In addition, the company offers lithium carbonates for various applications that include electrochemical materials for batteries, frits for the ceramic and enamel industries, heat-resistant glass, air conditioning chemicals, continuous casting powder for steel extrusion, primary aluminum smelting process, pharmaceuticals, and lithium derivatives. Further, it supplies lithium hydroxide for the lubricating greases industry, as well as cathodes for batteries. Additionally, it offers potassium chloride and potassium sulfate for various crops, including corn, rice, sugar, soybean, and wheat; industrial chemicals, including sodium nitrate, potassium nitrate, potassium chloride, and solar salts; and other fertilizers and blends. Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile S.A. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile.