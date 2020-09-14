Snap-On Incorporated – Consensus Indicates Potential 7.4% Upside

Snap-On Incorporated with ticker code (SNA) now have 5 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 175 and 140 with the average target price sitting at 158.6. Given that the stocks previous close was at 147.71 this would imply there is a potential upside of 7.4%. The day 50 moving average is 148.95 while the 200 day moving average is 133.29. The market cap for the company is $8,051m. Company Website: http://www.snapon.com

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools, such as impact wrenches, ratchets, screwdrivers, drills, sanders, grinders, etc.; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products. It also provides handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, service and repair information products, diagnostic software solutions, electronic parts catalogs, business management systems and services, point-of-sale systems, integrated systems for vehicle service shops, original equipment manufacturer purchasing facilitation services, and warranty management systems and analytics. In addition, the company offers solutions for the service of vehicles and industrial equipment that include wheel alignment equipment, wheel balancers, tire changers, vehicle lifts, test lane systems, collision repair equipment, vehicle air conditioning service equipment, brake service equipment, fluid exchange equipment, transmission troubleshooting equipment, safety testing equipment, battery chargers, and hoists. Further, it provides financing programs to facilitate the sales of its products and support its franchise business. The company serves the aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education industries, as well as vehicle dealerships and repair centers. Snap-on Incorporated was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn