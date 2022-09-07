Twitter
Snap Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 53.4% Upside

Snap Inc. found using ticker (SNAP) now have 37 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 67 and 8 and has a mean target at 17.21. Now with the previous closing price of 11.22 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 53.4%. The 50 day MA is 11.98 and the 200 day MA is 28.26. The company has a market capitalisation of $17,759m. Company Website: https://www.snap.com

The potential market cap would be $27,241m based on the market concensus.

Snap Inc. operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures photos and video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR ads and Snap ads comprises a single image or video ads, story ads, collection ads, dynamic ads, and commercials. The company was formerly known as Snapchat, Inc. and changed its name to Snap Inc. in September 2016. Snap Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

